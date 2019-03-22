Partners in art

× Expand Nick and Amy Williams, along with their daughter, Violet, at the Phantasmagoria Art Show

Having a mutual interest is key to maintaining a lasting relationship, and Nick and Amy Williams of Bethalto are a case in point.

Nick, primarily a sculptor who is originally from Alton; and Amy, a painter and transplant to the area from De Soto, Mo., have both been dabbling in the arts from an early age.

“I guess all kids love to draw, but I think it was my uncle, Steve Darr, that kind of paved the way for me,” Nick said. “I did grow up surrounded by his work. He was really the only one in the family who made art, but my mother was always so proud of him, that whenever she saw my brother or me show an interest in art, she was very supportive. She’s still my biggest fan.”

Amy was inspired by family as well, and, like her husband, started developing an interest in art at an early age.

“I started drawing when I was really young,” Amy said. “My dad used to do sketches of athletes he liked, and I would bring my drawings to him to critique. My interest gravitated more toward painting during my high school years.”

It was not initially their mutual interest in art that brought Nick and Amy together. They met at a University City, Mo., Red Cross event to encourage people to sign up to donate blood. Nick’s “zombie makeup” work on a student film attracted the attention of a local disaster preparedness group.

“Their idea was to dress a hundred or so people up as a zombie flash mob, and send them shambling down the street in U. City,” Nick said. “They had volunteers at the front and the back of the mob with clipboards, signing people up to donate blood. I met Amy there. It was love at first sight, in the midst of a zombie outbreak.”

They pick up much of their inspiration for their work just from living in the Riverbend.

“My inspiration has always come from nature and animals,” Amy said. “I love to bike and hike the MCT trails. I love to see how everything changes through the seasons, and take pictures to work from. I feel really fortunate to have such nice nature preserves and conservation in this area.”

“Alton is such an interesting place,” Nick said. “It’s a little river town that is rife with amazing history. The town itself is sort of like a family member. Its stories are my stories.”

Spending time as a family working on artistic projects is also an inspiration for his art, especially the time they spend together.

“My biggest inspiration to create is our daughter and our family art time,” Nick said. “Amy, our 11-year-old daughter, Violet, and I all have family art time every weekend that we are off together. We sit in the living room, turn on the record player, and draw, paint, and sculpt together. There is something really special about creating art with other people.”

As far as individuals who have served as mentors for the couple, Amy cites a teacher, while Nick credits an artistic friend.

“My teacher, Juanita Wyman, was my biggest influence,” Amy said. “She was so good to me, and we are still friends to this day.”

“My biggest influence, my mentor, has always been Dave Stevens,” Nick said. “He’s not just one of the most amazing artists I’ve even seen, he’s also incredibly smart. You couldn’t ask for a better friend or mentor.”

Years ago, Amy painted a portrait titled “Hope” for Stray Rescue of St. Louis, of Quentin the Wonder Dog. Quentin escaped being euthanized by St. Louis Animal Control in 2003 and became a symbol for stray animals, as a result.

“I donated a portrait of him to Stray Rescue, which they auctioned off at a fundraiser,” Amy said. “The person who won the painting ended up gifting it to Quentin’s owner. It was a really great experience.”

As for Nick, he takes the most pride in the “simplest” work.

“My daughter and I started a project last summer called Story Stones. They are little pet rocks that kids have to read to in order to feed,” Nick said. “We adopt them out for free to kids, along with a free book and a little adoption certificate. It’s a fun project that I hope encourages kids to read, and maybe puts a little ‘good’ out there into world.”

× Expand An oil painting of geraniums by Amy Williams

× Expand Amy Williams' portrait "Hope" of Quentin the Wonder Dog, donated to Stray Rescue

× Expand Amy Williams' portrait "Sir Milkshakes"

× Expand Nick Williams' sculpture "Devonian Tadpole"

× Expand Sculptures from Nick Williams on display at the Phantasmagoria Art Show

× Expand Nick Williams' sculpture "Wormen"

× Expand One of the "Story Stones" created for Nick and Violet Williams' project to encourage children to read