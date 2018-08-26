Partners in paws

photo by Kevin Meske photo by Kevin Meske photo by Kevin Meske photo by Kevin Meske

One Alton police officer stood out as he paid a visit to Piasa Armory in Alton on Tuesday, Aug. 21. Officer Kenzo stopped by to show his own appreciation for a partnership that has long existed — with this canine and his human partners, all vested in safety and protection.

Kenzo, a K-9 officer with the Alton Police Department, was accompanied by his handler, officer Brian Brenner, and fellow officers Tyler Garland and Emily Hejna. They had taken a moment out of their afternoon to talk with Piasa Armory owner Scott Pulaski and his crew and say thanks for the support, again.

Piasa Armory hosted an open house-style customer appreciation day on Aug. 18. Armory gunsmith Dave Heeren said about 1,200 people attended. Officer Brenner and his K-9 Kenzo were also on hand to visit with attendees, offering an opportunity to get to know Kenzo and the Alton PD a little better.

As part of the Saturday event, Piasa Armory was giving anyone who wanted the chance to take a shot with the store’s soda can shooter for just $1 a shot. About 400 people tried to hit the targets set up outside. The money raised from that activity was given to the Alton Police Department as a donation toward the acquisition and implementation of a third K-9 unit, which will also soon have Officer Tyler Garland as its newest handler.

Hejna, who also serves as the department’s public information officer, said Piasa Armory has been a strong supporter of the Alton Police Department repeatedly over the years.

“They have donated a vest for the new dog,” she said. “For our recent golf tournament, they were a major sponsor and also donated a handgun for our raffle. This is just in the last few months; they have supported us many times over. Piasa Armory and owner Scott Pulaski are truly a friend of the Alton Police Department, and we wanted everyone to know that we greatly appreciate what he does for us, and for the community.”

“They are a great community partner — their programs in gun handling safety and concealed carry are excellent. And a great resource for us — including everything from training support to complimentary cleaning of our officers’ guns. Every time we reach out to Scott and his crew, they step up,” Hejna added.

Officer Brenner handles Kenzo, while officer Michael Morelli works with Jax in the Alton Police K-9 Unit. Once officer Garland acquires his four-legged partner and training is complete, the department will have a third canine unit on patrol.

“We will soon have the ability to purchase the dog, and have both the human and canine officer complete the 10-week training session,” Hejna said. “Then there’s the need of a vehicle for them.”

“An untrained dog costs around $8,000, and the training for both officer and dog at the academy is just over $12,000,” Brenner said. “A vehicle, which is outfitted for use solely by the K-9 officer, is another required part to put the third unit into active duty. It is a large initial start-up cost, but the investment lasts a long time. He’ll serve an average of eight years or so if no issues before he has to be retired.”

Garland, who has been with the department for two years, said he hadn’t had any real exposure to working as a K-9 officer before coming to Alton.

“I got my teeth cut really here, coming to the Alton Police Department,” he said. “I saw the work that Brenner and Morelli were doing with Kenzo and Jax, and I knew that was what I wanted to do too.”

Brenner shared some of the benefits that come from having K-9 units within their department.

“We do our own patrols as a K-9 unit, but we also are called in to help other officers,” he said. “We work the day to day, and are a big help on narcotics cases. Our dogs become our good friends and partners, but they are also a very useful tool. They find stuff we would never find without them. They can be a good tool for garnering cooperation out of suspects as well.”

Hejna said community support for the third K-9 unit is still needed.

“While all our dogs have vests, including the one we don’t have yet, we still need help.”

“Any additional donations, big or small, will help,” Brenner added. “The K-9 officer’s vehicle is a big expense.”

When asked why he and his store choose to support the Alton Police, Pulaski said, “Because it’s the right thing to do. They do a hard job for all of us, and they deserve our support.

“If we can help them get this additional tool for them, this third K-9 unit, then they will have another better resource to serve our community. It’s the difference between a 5-minute response time and a half hour. It lets them do some things they may not be able to do otherwise, and it provides for a constant rotation of K-9 units. With three, there’ll always be one in the wings when he’s needed.”

“If anyone in the community wants to help, we would certainly welcome and appreciate anything they can do,” Hejna added.

Donations can be made to the Alton Police Department K-9 Fund by visiting the donation link on the city of Alton’s website, clicking the “I Want To Pay a Bill” tab and selecting “K9 Donations” under the online payments listing. For more information, call (618) 463-3505.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter