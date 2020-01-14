Parts of Madison County eligible for cannabis-related grant funding

The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority announced areas across the state that are eligible for Restore, Reinvest, and Renew Program grant funding, including parts of Madison County. The program was established as part of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act as part of the overall social equity focus work to invest in communities that were disproportionately damaged by the war on drugs.

Twenty-five percent of the tax revenue from cannabis sales will be used for the R3 program grants, which will be distributed using a competitive process.

Together with the R3 Board, ICIJA will award grant funds to community organizations that support economic development, provide violence prevention and reentry services, and offer youth development and civil legal aid to individuals in these eligible areas. A notice of funding opportunity for the grants will be released in the coming months. The agency will administer and monitor the grants and offer ongoing research support to the R3 areas.

A working group of researchers and criminal justice professionals assisted ICIJA in identifying the eligible areas using census-level data on gun injury, child poverty, unemployment and state prison commitments and returns, per statute. Areas designated as R3 program areas are available here.

"The R3 program presents an opportunity to right wrongs caused by decades of poverty and the war on drugs," Lt. Gov. and R3 board chair Juliana Stratton said. "The R3 board is committed to expanding opportunities for communities that have been left behind by economic disinvestment."

"ICJIA is committed to serving these eligible areas and fulfilling the R3 initiative's mission of ensuring effective and equitable provision of resources and technical assistance to communities in need," ICJIA Acting Executive Director Jason Stamps said. "We are eager to work with our community partners to address historic inequities while providing much needed support in their efforts to heal and ultimately thrive."

A working group of researchers and criminal justice professionals examined data from various sources including the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois Department of Corrections, and U.S. Census to identify areas in need of reinvestment.

ICJIA is dedicated to improving the administration of criminal justice through work in the areas of grants administration, research and analysis, policy and planning, and information systems and technology. Visit www.icjia.state.il.us.

