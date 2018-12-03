Pavement work to affect operation of Brussels Ferry

IDOT logo

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the Brussels Ferry will have intermittent closures and County Highway 1 near the ferry landing in Calhoun County will be intermittently restricted during daytime hours only Wednesday and Thursday.

These closures and lane restrictions are necessary for geotechnical investigations of the pavement.

Follow IDOT District 8 on Twitter to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at stl-traffic.org.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter