Pavement work to close Illinois 157 lanes

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced all lanes of Illinois 157 from 0.2 miles north of Horseshoe Lake Road and 0.1 miles north of Chain of Rocks Road in Madison County will be intermittently restricted during daytime hours only on Thursday, weather permitting. These lane closures are necessary for investigations of the pavement.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Follow the Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

