Pearl Street crossing to close Friday in Godfrey

Godfrey officials are advising residents Union Pacific Railroad will temporarily close the Pearl Street crossing this weekend for maintenance work.

Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra is advising motorists to plan for temporary detours Friday night during the repair work. Closing will take place from 8 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday. Detoured traffic will be diverted south to cross at Tolle Lane, until being reopened to full traffic Saturday morning.

First responder agencies have been notified of the temporary closure. Residents and motorists should consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the shutdown.

