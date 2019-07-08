Pedestrians can access county’s levees as river continues to fall

× Expand Bicyclists make their way along a levee in this stock photo.

The levee systems in Madison County are open to the public as the Mississippi River has fallen below moderate flood stage.

Madison County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Mary Kate Brown said officials made the decision Monday to allow public access again on the levees for Wood River Drainage and Levee District and Metro East Sanitary District. The levees were off limits to the public during flooding.

“All pedestrian traffic is now allowed,” Brown said.

Brown said officials no longer feel the levees are threatened by floodwaters. Although the Flood Prevention District of Southwest Illinois, with the help of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, made significant upgrades to the levees over the past decade and there appeared to be no problems, officials with EMA and levee districts took extra precautions.

Brown said the No. 1 reason for keeping people of the levees was the saturation length of the earthen barriers.

The county began experiencing moderate flooding in late March.

