Pen company funds Roxana School District projects

× Expand (From left) BIC NAMCP General Manager Mary Fox, DonorsChoose.org Vice President-Partnerships Risa Ward and Partnership Manager Lucia Modesto, and BIC Group CEO Gonzalve Bich

In celebration of BIC USA’s 60th anniversary, the company has allocated $60,000 of an original $100,000 donation in 2018 to DonorsChoose.org to fund handwriting projects and classroom requests.

Local recipients include Achieving Independence Through Play at Central Elementary School in Roxana and Capturing Independence in the Classroom at South Roxana Elementary School in South Roxana.

This funding will reach 5,500 students nationwide, including more than 450 students in underserved areas of Illinois.

“According to Hanover Research, 15 minutes of daily writing promotes individuality, enhances motor skills and improves cognitive development,” said Linda Palladino, BIC Consumer Products USA senior brand manager. “At BIC, we are committed to education and serving our communities. Through our donation to DonorsChoose.org, we hope to help students in Illinois and across the country not only be successful in the classroom but also develop writing skills that they’ll carry with them for a lifetime.”

DonorsChoose.org is a nonprofit organization and crowdfunding platform that vets teacher requests and allows individuals and companies to donate directly to public school classroom projects.

