Pets of the pandemic

Strong winds toppled a tree at the Granite City APA’s property, damaging the shelter’s roof and completely detaching and crushing the shelter’s awning, back fence and two covered indoor-outdoor kennels. No animals were harmed.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the world, people are trying to maintain of sense of normalcy while stuck in quarantine.

But what about our furry friends? Many believe they are getting lost in the shuffle.

The Granite City APA wants the community to know it’s still open.

“Animals need help and they need to be adopted every day,” Treasurer and Head of Fundraising Patty Rose said. “If you wanted to adopt a cat and you felt this was the right time because you knew you were going to be off work, we are here to help.”

Like other businesses, the APA had to make adjustments.

“At this time, we are only accepting people by appointment,” Rose said. “I have been in touch with the Department of Agriculture, and there is no set you can or can’t do that. It’s just a distancing thing. We can set up meet-and-greets with our dogs; we are taking all the appropriate social distancing measures. The private appointments allow us to control when people come up and we can do things that allow us to keep that safe distance.”

Because veterinarians are regulating emergency surgeries, the adoption process will most likely take longer.

“We typically do a final vet appointment before we let people adopt,” Rose said. “That check may have to wait a little bit, but that should not stop you from making an appointment to meet one of our cats or dogs. We can still get the adoption process going.”

Online rumors purport that vets are closing their doors and turning away pets. Rose assures the public this is untrue.

“Vets are practicing social distancing and trying to take all the precautions with the pandemic,” she said. “We use Horseshoe Lake Hospital in Collinsville, and what we found is they are currently taking emergency sort of appointments, like surgeries — no spays, no neuters, anything that could wait. We had a dog the other day cut himself in his pen and was bleeding. We knew this wasn’t something that we could leave overnight. Horseshoe Lake couldn’t take him in but recommended Hawthorne Animal Hospital since they are an emergency vet. So we drove up there, and what vets are doing, the medical staff will come to your car and get your animal and take them inside. That is how they are practicing social distancing. I know it’s hard to not go in with your animals, but everything will be OK. Our vets do a great job and are very accommodating.”

Adoptions are usually not finalized until the animal is spayed or neutered, so that may prevent the Granite City APA from adopting out some animals.

There have also been rumors about pets being dumped or abandoned by their owners because they are afraid COVID-19 can be transmitted through animals. Studies have indicated this to be false, and Rose has not received an increase in calls regarding abandoned animals.

“It’s kitten season, so I get 50 calls a day about people finding a bunch of kittens,” Rose said. “It’s not like people have been dumping them. It’s just the regular time of year where these things go on. We have not seen or heard about a lot of people dumping their animals. Unfortunately, we are on an intake freeze right now, and what that means is we cannot take in any animal right now unless it’s a return, like a dog or cat that was ours to begin with. We can accept those back in, but just as a general practice right now, we are doing the best that we can going with what we have. It is really hard to not be able to take in animals and keep them like we would have before.”

Because the Granite City APA receives no federal or state funding, the organization thrives on public donations. As expected, COVID-19 has also interfered with that.

“Donations have obviously slowed down a bit,” Rose said. “We have been very lucky and are very gracious to people all over this community and beyond who support us. Whatever anybody sends is how we try to run our daily business. People have been generous when they are out buying for themselves; they might pick up extra dog food or cat litter. We had somebody from Florida that’s one of our class alumni, he took it upon himself to order 200 pounds of dog food at Rural King, and we went and picked it up. People are reaching out and seeing what they can do to help.”

To make a goods donation via postal service, mail it to GCAPA, 5227 Canham Road, Granite City, IL 62040. Check and money orders can be sent to GCAPA, P.O. Box 1311, Granite City, IL 62040.

Last week, high winds brought down a large tree on the shelter’s property, damaging the building’s roof and detaching and crushing the shelter’s awning, back fence and two covered indoor-outdoor kennels. No animals were harmed.

“So, we have a bigger problem at the shelter right now than coronavirus,” Rose said. “We reached out to the general public and let them know that we are insured, but until that comes through, it’s a giant mess. We can’t rely on our fundraising efforts because our taco sale on May 3 and the trivia at the end of May, we don’t know if they are going to happen.”

For updates, follow the Granite City APA on Facebook or contact staff at (618) 931-7030.

“People are on our Facebook every day,” Rose said. “Share a post, come to our events. If you need an animal, check us out. If you know somebody who needs one, tell them about us. Word of mouth is always the best. We realize the situation right now and we are hoping that it is all temporary. When we get back to kind of a new normal, just remember that we’re here. These animals need to be cared for; that’s the bottom line. No matter if we don’t adopt a single one out until this is over, our main concern is taking care of these animals in our shelter. We are with everybody else in trying to figure out what’s going on as things happen.”

