Pharmaceutical companies settle state lawsuit for $242 million

Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced he has recovered $242 million for the state of Illinois in a settlement with numerous drug companies, which resolves allegations the companies inflated wholesale prices used in setting the rates for Medicaid reimbursements.

The companies are Abbott Laboratories Inc., Aventis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aventis Behring LLC, n/k/a ZLB Behring; B. Braun Medical Inc., Forest Laboratories Inc., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical Products LP, McNeil-PPC Inc., Ortho Biotech Products LP, Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp., Pfizer Inc., Pharmacia Corp. and TAP Pharmaceutical Products Inc. This is the final settlement in the attorney general’s lawsuit against about four dozen drugmakers for fraudulently inflating prices for prescription medications. The Attorney General’s Office has recovered more than $678 million in settlements from the suit.

“These companies engaged in a deceptive and illegal scheme to manipulate the drug pricing system to boost their own earnings, and the people of Illinois paid the price,” Raoul said. “I am pleased that we were able to hold them accountable for their actions and recover $678 million for the state. My office is committed to continuing to fight on behalf of consumers to stop unfair conduct by drug companies.”

In 2005, the Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against the drug companies for deceptive practices related to the average wholesale price of numerous prescription drugs. The lawsuit alleged drugmakers fraudulently published inflated average wholesale prices seeking larger profits for themselves. State Medicaid programs use the average wholesale price to determine reimbursement amounts for drugs prescribed to Medicaid patients. The lawsuit alleged the inflated prices have resulted in overpayment in drug costs by the state of Illinois. The Oct. 28 settlement resolves the 2005 lawsuit.

