Phillips 66 awards scholarships to five seniors

× Expand (From left) Alyssa Bean, Grace Braun, Jacob Leven, Koran Mason-El, Madelyn Ehlers

The Community Advisory Panel of the Wood River Refinery, operated by Phillips 66, awarded scholarships to five area high school seniors.

The $1,000 scholarships are designed to help students offset the cost of tuition at a community college, university or technical school. To participate in the scholarship contest, students were required to have demonstrated drive, commitment and leadership within the community.

This year’s recipients were celebrated virtually:

Alyssa Bean , Alton High School

, Alton High School Grace Braun , Civic Memorial High School

, Civic Memorial High School Madelyn Ehlers , Civic Memorial High School

, Civic Memorial High School Jacob Leven , Roxana High School

, Roxana High School Koran Mason-El, Alton High School

“Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery and our Community Advisory Panel would like to congratulate our scholarship recipients along with all the students of the Class of 2020,” said Melissa Erker, director of government and community relations. “This year, the applications for the scholarship were incredibly strong, which demonstrates the students in this graduating class will persevere no matter what challenges are put before them.”

The scholarship recipients are selected by members of the Phillips 66 Community Advisory Panel. The students not only demonstrates academic achievements and drive, but also work hard to give back to their community through service opportunities. Since the establishment of the Wood River Refinery Community Advisory Panel Scholarship in 2008, more than $50,000 has been awarded to students.

The panel, composed of 22 community members and 7 Phillips 66 employees, was established in 2003 to facilitate communications and information sharing between the refinery and local communities. The panel meets monthly but also hosts special events in the community.

