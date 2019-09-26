Photographer and artist Odell Mitchell Jr. to speak at Lewis and Clark Community College

× Expand St. Louis Post-Dispatch/Odell Mitchell Jr. Pope John Paul II prays in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel before the evening prayer service on Jan. 27, 1999, at the St. Louis Cathedral.

× Expand St. Louis Post-Dispatch/Odell Mitchell Jr. Nelson Mandela surprises his supporters as he joins them in celebration at his victory party after being elected president of South Africa.

Photographer and artist Odell Mitchell Jr. will be the featured speaker at the next Visiting Artist Lecture Series at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, inside the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre at Lewis and Clark Community College.

This free public event is sponsored by 1st MidAmerica Credit Union.

“I hope people will take away from the lecture the importance of photography,” said L&C Associate Professor of Art Angela Hung, who coordinates the series. “Photographers document history and tell important and everyday stories.”

Mitchell became interested in photography at age 17 when an older brother brought a camera back from Vietnam. He’s been taking photographs ever since.

He is a native of East St. Louis and a graduate of East St. Louis Senior High School. He received a bachelor of arts degree in journalism and mass communications from Iowa State University, with an emphasis in visual communications.

Mitchell’s first job as a staff photographer was at the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, and later he worked as an award-winning photographer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for 24 years. He now focuses on his freelance photography business and teaching.

“I like to thank Bob Huber for giving me my first job teaching at Blackburn College, because I didn’t realize how much fun it was going to be,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell lives in O’Fallon, Ill., with his wife, Linda. They have two adult children, Aviva Jaye, a musician who lives in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Odell III, an attorney and consultant who lives in Chicago with his wife, Hilary, and two daughters, Eleanor and Estelle.

See more of Mitchell’s work at odellmitchelljrphoto.com.

For more information, visit www.lc.edu/visitingartists.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter