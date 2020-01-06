Photographer to speak at Sierra Club event

Gill

Bob Gill, longtime Sierra Club member and recognized regional nature photographer, will be the Sierra Club Piasa Palisades Group’s guest speaker Monday, Jan. 13, at The Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton.

“The rivers have had their natural flows disrupted by dams to favor commercial navigation,” Gill said. “They have served as sewers for numerous industries and their spring floods can lead to massive economic destruction.”

This multimedia presentation will provide an overview of the region’s two great rivers, exploring their history, geography, and environmental quality. Using maps, satellite photos, diagrams and photographs, it will reflect how the region’s relationship with the rivers has changed over the years and will look at problems facing them in the future.

Attendees and friends are invited to have dinner and meet the speaker starting at 6:30 p.m. at The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd. The program will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Event Room, adjacent to the dining room. For more information, call or text Chris Krusa at (410) 490-5024.

