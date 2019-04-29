PHOTOS: A peek inside the new Wood River Police Department

× 1 of 12 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm The exterior signage at the new Wood River Police Department. × 2 of 12 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm Holding cells at the new Wood River Police Department. × 3 of 12 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the new department's sally port is one of many things the new building offers that their current location does not. × 4 of 12 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm One of the jail cells at the new Wood River Police Department is painted pink, Police Chief Brad Wells said, because the color is thought to have a calming effect. × 5 of 12 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm The weight room at the new Wood River Police Department. × 6 of 12 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm A plaque hanging in the lobby of the new Wood River Police Department commemorates the upcoming dedication of the building, which is set for May 15. × 7 of 12 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm Wood River Police Department's administration office. × 8 of 12 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm Wood River's Pitchford Funeral Home recently donated the metal, blue line flag hanging in the lobby of the new Wood River Police Department. × 9 of 12 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm A jail cell at the new Wood River Police Department. × 10 of 12 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm Also new at the recently finished Wood River Police Department is an evidence processing area for vehicles. × 11 of 12 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm Among the added amenities at the new Wood River Police Department is an in-house shower for inmates who may be held for more than 48 hours. × 12 of 12 Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm The new dispatch center, which has three stations for dispatchers, at the Wood River Police Department. Prev Next

WHAT: Opening of Wood River Police Department

WHEN: 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 30

WHERE: Corner of Sixth Street and Madison Avenue, Wood River

WHY: Almost five years after oil company BP pledged to fund construction of the new station, Wood River police personnel are moving into the new building Tuesday. The 20,000-square-foot facility includes a number of features and amenities that the present location at 111 N. Wood River Ave. -- a space the department shares with City Hall -- doesn't offer, including a sally port, lineup room, weight room, training room and more. Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said that while the move will be an undertaking, there will be no disruption of service from his department while they settle into their new digs. "We're going to continue to offer the same services that we do. We're not going to use this move as an excuse," Wells said. "That's from me on down. But, we'll see how it goes. It's not everyday that you pack up a 24/7 operation like a police department and move it. Hopefully this will be the last time I ever have to do this." A dedication for the new building is set for May 15.