PIckup strikes, kills pedestrian in Macoupin County

A man who was reportedly trying to catch a goose was struck and killed by a vehicle in Macoupin County, police said.

According to Illinois State Police District 18, Brian N. Cox, 44, of Sawyerville, was walking in the northbound lane of Illinois 4, just north of Mine Road, at about 4:55 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a northbound 2005 Ford Ranger driven by Ricky D. Gaston Sr., 58, of Staunton. Cox was pronounced dead on the scene by Macoupin County Chief Deputy Coroner Anthony Kravanya.

According to a release from Coroner Brad Targhetta, toxicology results on Cox are still pending.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation.

