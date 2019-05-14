Pietown Gospel Music Festival seeks vendors

The Drug Free Alton Coalition and the greater Alton faith community announced Tuesday that plans are under way for the fifth annual Pietown Gospel Music Festival from 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Rock Spring Park Upper Athletic Field.

“We are very interested in expanding our food offerings to go along with our expanded entertainment lineup,” Music Festival Vendor Chairman Terry Steward said. “While we are hopeful to provide our area nonprofits with a great opportunity to raise money for their causes, we also want to ensure that we have the best festival food in the Riverbend area and are encouraging ‘seasoned vendors’ to join our mix. Prospective vendors can go to our website to get an application or they can call me personally at (618) 567-7012 or by email at tutuangel@charter.net, and I will be happy to go over the registration process with them.”

All food vendors will be required to provide a certificate of insurance naming the Pietown Gospel Music Festival as an additional insured and will be required to be inspected by the Madison County Health Department. Health department questions may be directed to Kim Semanisin at (618) 296-6079.

“The Pietown Gospel Music Festival has received high marks from attendees for not only feeding the soul, but feeding tummies as well,” event Chairman Greg Gelzinnis said. “Main Street men’s BBQ porksteaks, Team Honduras’ grilled corn on the cob and watermelon by the slice, along with Heavenly Scent popcorn and Ben Golley’s Tropical Sno, were all great crowd favorites last year, and they welcome others to come join their sacred smorgasbord.”

Vendor fees are $25 for 1 day and $35 for 2 days, and electricity is available on site for $20 per 20-amp circuit. Vendors are encouraged to participate both days.

“We will strive to the best of our ability to limit ‘like products’ so that all vendors are put in a position to make the most money possible,” Steward said.

“In addition to good food, quality festivals also need strong corporate sponsor support,” Gelzinnis said. “This is a wonderful family-oriented event. We would welcome any business that shares our vision of bringing the community together in a positive environment to join our family of sponsors.”

Any local business that would like to support the festival financially can contact Gelzinnis at (618) 550-9291 or get sponsorship materials at the website.

