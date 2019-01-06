Pillars of positivity

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Members of the Pillars Committee at Wilbur Trimpe Middle School in Bethalto gather around their adviser and teacher Jennifer Gowin (back row, center) after talking about the projects they carry out in the school and community throughout the year. The 20 student members come from all grade levels.

photo by Melissa Meske One of the ongoing projects students carry out all year is the design and placement of cards on student lockers that share positive messages and reinforce the regular practice of ideals such as kindness, just as this message says: “Kindness changes everything.”

After the school day ends Tuesday afternoon, a group of 20 or so students converges on the classroom of language arts teacher Jennifer Gowin at Trimpe Middle School with serious business to tend to. Most of these students are involved in myriad extracurricular activities, but this one is particularly important to them and kept close to their hearts.

These students comprise the school’s Pillars Committee, and together they are strengthening their school while spilling beyond its walls and pouring positivity out into the community, whenever and wherever they can.

Gowin said the group started from an initiative at the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities in Edwardsville, and is now in its fifth year at the school. As a group, the students reinforce a constant message through its pillars: respect, dignity, understanding, forgiveness and kindness.

The Mannie Jackson Center and Lewis and Clark Community College partnered with the regional superintendent and Madison County to support a youth-driven Conversation Toward a Brighter Future. At a February summit attended by more than 200 middle school and high school student participants, dialogues were initiated and built around the four guiding pillars of the center’s foundation.

On its website, the center shares the motivation behind this important initiative.

“The Conversation Toward a Brighter Future is occurring as a solution to the negative discourse that is taking place across the country among our national leaders,” the website states. “As a result of their behavior, our world is becoming increasingly polarized. We must rely on the future leaders of this nation, our youth, to begin the conversation toward ways we can make this country better.”

“The center’s initiative identified four pillars, but our students added the fifth, kindness, because they thought it was important too,” Gowin said. “We have a mission, which is to promote mutual understanding and respect among students of all ages, no matter their differences. We work to make our school feel like a safe, supportive and fun place to be for all our students, and we hope that the lessons and actions that the committee shares has a lasting impact on all of our students, teachers, the community and beyond.”

Students involved in the Pillars Committee come from all grades — sixth, seventh and eighth. They are selected based on their demonstrated desire to make a difference and ability to take part in the long list of activities they carry out each year.

Inside the school walls, students create cards bearing positive messages that are placed randomly on hallway lockers. They also have painted murals with positive messages on walls inside the school, and hosted after-school doughnut parties where students gather to socialize. The tagline: “Donut sound like fun?”

They also host what is known as the Trimpket store, a wheeled cart that travels from one classroom to the next. It allows students who have received a coupon from a teacher or administrator for demonstrating positive behavior a chance to redeem points in exchange for a treat or privilege. Each April, the committee hosts activities as a part of the national Random Acts of Kindness initiative.

Fellow students receive candygrams, stuffed animals and cards that promote the messages of the committee’s pillars and strengthen the recipient’s own positive outlook. And to show their appreciation during Custodial Appreciation Week, students helped the school’s custodians with their work. These students also share their appreciation with teachers, administrators and board members by providing special snacks and cards of thanks.

Projects to lighten the school’s environmental footprint have included a water bottle filling station installed near the gymnasium and purchasing new lunch trays for the school. They also installed flower boxes near the front entrance.

“The lunch trays project was very important to the Pillars Committee students,” Gowin said. “For years, the school had been using styrofoam plates and plastic utensils for student lunches. These students were able to pull together the $950 needed to purchase reusable trays for the school.”

These students host several fundraisers to fund their positive endeavors, such as selling Pura Vida handmade bracelets to help buy holiday gifts for a family in need and special “Radiate Positive Vibes” t-shirts to buy the lunch trays.

Reaching out in the community, members visited Villa Rose Senior Living Community in Bethalto at Christmastime last year to deliver cards they made for residents. The students visited with the seniors for an hour or so and played games with them. Last October, students made cards and bought treats for the Bethalto fire and police departments.

They have also collected donations for a local family that lost its belongings in a fire and joined Special Olympics athletes to cheer them on and make new friends. They’ve adopted a family at Christmastime, coordinated a drive and shopping time for Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills, and collected books to donate to Community Hope Center.

Committee members are working to raise funds for a portable sound system for the lunchroom so they can share positive messages with their peers. Students Ryne and Quentin, aka R&Q, do their part once a week when they take care of the school announcements, but the entire group would like to expand the efforts.

“I’d really like to see the committee be able to secure some type of karaoke machine for this,” Gowin said. “They could have a lot of fun with that.”

When asked why he participates, Ryne said, “I really want to help people.”

“I had never really done anything like this before, and the more I thought about it, the more I realized I really could make a good impact,” fellow member Emma added.

“It just helps our school so much and the community,” Patience said. “It makes me feel really happy inside.”

Aubrey added to what Patience shared: “It makes me feel really good inside, and to spread the joy.”

“When we put positive messages on the lockers, it makes the students who receive them feel good inside,” Makenna said.

“I’ve seen and heard them, once we gave them a positivity message like that,” Elijah added. “They want to share the joy, to pay it forward. And that’s what it’s all about.”

