Plainview man dies after train hits vehicle

× Expand crash

A Plainview man was killed after a train struck his vehicle Thursday.

The Macoupin County Coroner’s Office was notified at 5:06 p.m. of a train-vehicle accident in Plainview with one fatality. The victim was identified as Ronald E. Vallery, 67, of Plainview. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:32 p.m. by Coroner Brad Targhetta.

Vallery’s vehicle was traveling south on the Plainview Blacktop when it left the road, overturning until it came to a stop on its wheels. The vehicle continued in the railroad right of way until it came to a rest on the railroad tracks. A northbound freight train struck the vehicle before witnesses could remove Vallery from his vehicle.

An autopsy is scheduled, and no funeral home information was available Friday morning.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter