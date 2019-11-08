Plainview man dies after train hits vehicle

crash
A Plainview man was killed after a train struck his vehicle Thursday.
The Macoupin County Coroner’s Office was notified at 5:06 p.m. of a train-vehicle accident in Plainview with one fatality. The victim was identified as Ronald E. Vallery, 67, of Plainview. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:32 p.m. by Coroner Brad Targhetta.
Vallery’s vehicle was traveling south on the Plainview Blacktop when it left the road, overturning until it came to a stop on its wheels. The vehicle continued in the railroad right of way until it came to a rest on the railroad tracks. A northbound freight train struck the vehicle before witnesses could remove Vallery from his vehicle.
An autopsy is scheduled, and no funeral home information was available Friday morning.