Police detain person of interest in Gori investigation, recover vehicle

Police have detained a person of interest in the investigation of the homicide of well-known attorney Randy Gori.

A release Sunday from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis stated police also found a black 2020 Rolls Royce SUV Cullinan taken from Gori’s home in rural Edwardsville. Police responded to a 911 call from the 4500 block of Mooney Creek Road at about 8:56 p.m. Saturday and found Gori’s body.

Investigators are seeking additional evidence to bring potential charges in the case. More than 25 investigators from different agencies are participating in the investigation.

Gori, 47, founded what is now The Gori Law Firm with Barry Julian in 2008.

The public is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad with any additional information at (618) 296-5544.

Previous story

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter