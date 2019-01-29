Police identify body found behind Granite City video store

× Expand TheaDesign theaphotography - stock.adobe.co Crime scene Police line do not cross tape and blurred law enforcement and forensic background

The Granite City Police Department identified a body found Sunday behind the Family Video store on Nameoki Road.

In a Facebook post, police identified the deceased man as Kodi T. Van Voorst, 25, of the Granite City area.

An autopsy was conducted Monday morning and no signs of foul play were detected, police said. Investigators are waiting on the results of a toxicology examination, and the cause of death was unknown as of Tuesday morning.

Police say they continue to investigate Van Voorst’s death and did not release additional information on Tuesday.

A GoFundMe page describes Van Voorst as a veteran and father of a young child. Donations are being accepted to pay for his funeral Thursday.

