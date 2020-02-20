Police identify victim of fatal Jersey County crash

× Expand crash

An 18-year-old Jerseyville man died Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash on Illinois 109 south of Jerseyville, police said.

An Illinois State Police District 18 release states David J. Carroll was driving a 2008 Dodge Avenger south on Illinois 109, three-tenths of a mile south of McClusky Road in Jersey County, at about 5:16 p.m. when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road and struck a tree. Carroll was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Jersey County Coroner’s Office.

