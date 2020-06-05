Police investigate fatal Granite City shooting

× Expand police

The Major Case Squad of the Greater St. Louis Area is investigating a fatal Granite City shooting.

According to a Major Case Squad release, the Granite City Police Department on Thursday received a report of shots fired in the 2500 block of Madison Avenue. Officers found a male who was injured by gunfire. The victim was pronounced dead at Gateway Regional Medical Center.

The release does not give the victim's age or where officers found him. The squad said it will release additional information via its Twitter page.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter