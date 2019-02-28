Police look for missing child

× Expand Azarah "Alex" Wohlert

Russell

The Wood River Police Department received a call at 7:43 a.m. today (Thursday) to respond to the 1500 block of Ladd Avenue. Upon arrival, police learned a child was missing. The child is identified as Azarah R.L. Wohlert, “Alex,” white male, age 19 months.

Also missing from the home is a 2017 Black Nissan Altima, Illinois license plate No. Ax32522.

The child was last known to be in the home at approximately 2 a.m. The child was staying with a caretaker who is known to the police department to have drug and alcohol problems.

A person of interest in the investigation is a homeless female identified as Ashleigh R. Russell, 26.

Police are investigating the possibility Russell took the child from the home in the vehicle. The vehicle was last seen at approximately 7:10 a.m. traveling across the Clark Bridge into Missouri.

“The investigation is ongoing, but the main focus right now is the safety of the child,” Police Chief Brad Wells said in a press release. “If anyone has any information or knows the whereabouts of the child, call your local law enforcement or call 911.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter