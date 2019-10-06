Pontoon Beach couple sporting their employers’ championship jewelry

× Expand photo by Theo Tate David and Celina Allen of Pontoon Beach pose with their championship rings. David received his 2019 St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup championship ring on Oct. 1, while Celina has a 2011 St. Louis Cardinals World Series ring.

When David Allen picked up his St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup championship ring on Oct. 1 at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis, he immediately showed it to his wife, Celina, on Snapchat.

“I knew I would be in trouble if she wasn’t watching it with me,” David said.

The Pontoon Beach couple, who will celebrate their 26th wedding anniversary on Oct. 16, now has two championship rings. Eight years ago, Celina received a St. Louis Cardinals World Series championship ring.

“It’s very cool,” said Celina, who also has a ring from the Cardinals’ 2013 National League championship.

David has been working in building and maintenance for the Blues for three years. Celina is a corporate sales assistant for the Cardinals.

The Blues won their first Stanley Cup title in June with a seven-game victory over the Boston Bruins. The Cardinals have won 11 World Series titles, including the 7-game win over the Texas Rangers in 2011.

“It doesn’t seem like it should have been happening for either one of us to be working at both of these places,” Celina said.

Celina has been working with the Cardinals since 2008. She had worked for CPI Corp., a portrait studio in St. Louis, for 15 years before she found out years ago the Cardinals had a corporate sales job opening.

“I applied for the job and I didn’t get it,” Celina said. “But a year later, I heard that the person that took the job, she was about to leave. So I reached back out to the hiring manager and said, ‘Hey, I’m still interested if you guys are ever looking.’ She said, ‘Actually, we are.’ So she called me and I got in that second time.”

Before being employed by the Blues in 2016, David had worked in the logistics department at Kraft Foods for 18 years.

“People would joke and say, ‘Dave, go get a job at the Blues and you guys will have it all. You’ll have hockey and baseball.’” David said. “It was a joke, and I didn’t think anything about it. But you never know which way your life is going to go. It has turned into a reality.”

Down 3 games to 2 in the 2011 World Series, the Cardinals won games 6 and 7 at Busch Stadium to clinch the championship. Celina went to both games.

“Like the Blues season, the Cardinals from 2011 were the underdogs going into it and we weren’t sure that we were going to make it,” Celina said. “But we kept winning and winning, just like the Blues.”

The Blues clinched the Stanley Cup championship on June 12 with a 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 7 at Boston. They were in last place in January.

David had to watch Game 7 while he was on a trip with his father in Canada.

“The way the season had started the first few months, I thought, ‘Oh, I’m safe. We’re not make it to the Stanley Cup. I’m not going to miss anything and I can keep this vacation,’” David said. “My boss was really good. He said, ‘Go on to your vacation and enjoy yourself.’”

David said he was thrilled to add another championship ring to the Allen household.

“It was amazing,” he said. “I was really shocked and grateful to receive such a gift.”

A championship couple

Married on Oct. 16, 1993

Have three sons, Bryan, Bryce and Brayden

Graduates of Granite City High School (David in 1987 and Celina in 1989)

