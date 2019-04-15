Pontoon Road intersection to reopen tonight

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday that all lanes of Illinois 3 at the Pontoon Road intersection in Granite City will be open at 7 p.m. tonight (Monday). The project was completed ahead of schedule.

Motorists should be aware that some single-lane closures may still take place starting Tuesday to complete miscellaneous work, weather permitting. It should be noted that during these single-lane closures, all lanes of Illinois 3 will be open from 3-7 p.m. in the northbound direction and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the southbound direction.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

