Pool accident survivor Sloane Toppmeyer, 3, honored at CM football game

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Sloane Toppmeyer, 3, holds a football while being carried by her mother, Sarah, Sept. 13 at the Civic Memorial home football game against Cahokia.

Sloane Toppmeyer received a big honor on Sept. 13.

The 3-year-old girl was named the honorary captain for the Civic Memorial football team in its home opener against the Cahokia Comanches at Lewis Hauser Field.

After her name was announced, Sloane got a big round of applause from all of the players, coaches and fans. She also handed the game ball to the referee.

“It was special,” said Adam Toppmeyer, Sloane’s father and a 2002 CM graduate who finished with more than 1,300 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns during his prep football career.

Sloane was honored at a four-minute ceremony before the game. Besides Adam, her mother, Sarah, and sister Piper also attended.

“She had a good time,” Adam said.

Over the summer, Sloane was involved in a swimming pool accident. She was in critical condition and was placed on life support before recovering.

“That girl got a lot of Toppmeyer blood in her,” CM assistant coach Rick Reinhart said.

The accident happened Aug. 14 — Sloane’s third birthday — at a private pool. Adam and Sarah were at work when they found out the bad news.

“She was found unconscious and had to be revived,” Adam said. “A family member had to give her CPR to get her going again. She was taken to the nearby emergency room and that got her stable enough. Then, she was airlifted to Cardinal Glennon (Children’s Hospital).”

When Reinhart heard about Sloane’s accident, he immediately called Adam.

“We reached out to him and we wanted to tell him we were there for him,” he said.

The CM football team gathered at the school, said a prayer and videotaped it to send to Adam.

“Lo and behold, after the prayer and all of that, the next morning, she started taking the turn for the best,” Reinhart said.

Later, Adam sent a video to the team that he and Sloane made at the hospital.

“She (Sloane) says to the team, ‘Five more boys, five more,’” Reinhart said. “It was really emotional.”

The coach said the video became an inspiration to the squad for the 2019 season.

“The kids really bought into it,” he said. “They even went out on their own and caught five more balls and ran five more laps. It was really nice to see.”

After Sloane was released from the hospital, the CM football team invited her and Adam to attend the home opener against Cahokia.

“I said to Adam, ‘You have to come out of retirement one more time,’” Reinhart said. “The reason you need to come out of retirement one more time is I need you and your little girl there at home for our first home game.”

Adam, who lives in St. Louis, said he was amazed with the way the football team and the Bethalto community rallied around his daughter after the accident.

“I don’t want to say it was overwhelming because that sounds like a bad thing, but all of the support has been incredible,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud of where we’re from.”

