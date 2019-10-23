Poplar Street Bridge complex to have lane closures

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo The Poplar Street Bridge in 2006

At approximately 7 a.m. Saturday, crews will begin installing traffic control devices to close the two right lanes of westbound I-55/64 just west of the Third Street exit. These two right lanes will remain closed for approximately one month. During this time, the two left lanes will be open.

Marked detour routes will be in place for traffic accessing southbound Tudor/Piggott and southbound Illinois 3. The Main Street entrance ramp from East St. Louis to westbound I-55/64 will also be closed.

These closures are necessary to perform critical repairs to the badly deteriorated joints and wearing surfaces of the bridges in this area.

Extensive delays are expected at this location during weekday morning rush hours. Motorists are urged to plan accordingly and use alternate routes including the I-70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, and drivers are also encouraged to seek alternate forms of transportation including carpooling and public transportation. Motorists are urged to slow down and obey all construction signage, refrain from using mobile devices, and stay alert for changing conditions while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

