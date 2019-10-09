Poplar Street Bridge repairs likely to snarl rush-hour traffic

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced lane closures will begin next week on westbound Interstate 55/64 near the Poplar Street Bridge.

Beginning at about 9 a.m. Monday, crews will begin installing traffic control devices to close the inside lane of westbound I-55/64. One lane will remain closed in this section through Sunday, Oct. 27. During this time, the two right lanes of Interstate 55/64 and the exits to southbound Tudor/Piggott and Illinois 3 will remain accessible.

It is anticipated that once this work is completed, crews will reopen the left lane completely and close the two right lanes of westbound I-55/64. These two right lanes will remain closed for approximately one month. During that time, marked detour routes will be in place for traffic accessing southbound Tudor/Piggott and Illinois 3. More information on the exact timeframe of these closures will be announced at a later date.

These closures are necessary to perform critical repairs to the badly deteriorated joints and wearing surfaces of the bridges in this area.

Extensive delays are expected at this location during weekday morning rush hours. Motorists are urged to plan accordingly and use alternate routes, including the I-70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, and drivers are also encouraged to seek alternate forms of transportation including carpooling and public transportation. Motorists are urged to slow down and obey construction signage, refrain from using mobile devices, and stay alert for changing conditions while approaching and traveling through the work zone.