Poplar Street Bridge slated for repairs Tuesday

The entrance from Piggott Avenue in East St. Louis to I-55/64/70 eastbound will be closed at 7 a.m. Tuesday for bridge surface repairs, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The ramp is expected to reopen in time for the morning rush hour on Monday, Sept. 9.

Drivers are urged to utilize alternative routes and pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

