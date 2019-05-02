Power of storytelling comes to life in Elsah May 9

× Expand Photo by Diane Cox Farley’s Music Hall in Elsah, where the replica coffin was unveiled to the public on April 9.

We listen with interest and amusement when our parents tell us stories about our grandparents, and also when grandparents inform us of great grandparents. These intergenerational accounts — some yarns, some legends — create our personal histories; they confirm who we are.

Author, artist, and storyteller Janet Grace Riehl is heir to over 150 years of tales that the Riehl-Thompsons have swapped. These stories have shaped six generations of working and living atop the bluffs above the Mississippi in Jersey and Madison counties.

In “The Stories that Shape Us,” to be presented May 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Farley’s Music Hall in Elsah, Janet will tell us about the power of stories and how her family’s narrative is woven into the life of our community.

Janet is a country girl who roamed the world and then followed her heart back home to Riverbend. She is the great-granddaughter of E. A. Riehl who founded the family home place — Evergreen Heights — in the 1860s, where she lives today. She is an award-winning author of “Sightlines: A Poet’s Diary,” and the companion audio book “Sightlines: A Family Love Story in Poetry and Music.” Her artwork has been shown internationally.

This program is one of this year’s Hosmer-Williams Lectures sponsored by Historic Elsah Foundation and underwritten by Liberty Bank: A United Community Bank.

The program is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. Parking is available. Refreshments will be served following the lecture.

