Pre-registration open for Metro East Humane Society’s Woofstock

Metro East Humane Society will open its pre-registration on Wednesday, July 3, for 2019 Woofstock presented by Carol House Furniture. This year’s Woofstock will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Triangle H Farm in Edwardsville. Proceeds will benefit the homeless animals that MEHS saves.

“While we host numerous events throughout the year, Woofstock is a great opportunity for us to celebrate the important, lifesaving work we do with our friends and supporters in the community and to share our mission and programs with people who may not know the breadth of the services we provide,” said Stephanie Pfaff, development manager of Metro East Humane Society. “We intentionally kept ticket prices low so everyone can attend, planned a variety of activities for people and pets, and booked an awesome local jam band, Spillie Nelson. We’ve made sure to include something for everyone. No one else in our community is hosting an event like this and we’re excited to put the FUN in fundraising!”

The family-friendly event will feature live music entertainment by Spillie Nelson, a dog park presented by Kennelwood Pet Resorts and a biergarten featuring Recess Brewing’s beer bus. There will also be an exhibitor area featuring local vendors, a children’s area with pony rides and games, as well as dog demonstrations. The lineup of food trucks includes Indian Sunshine Cuisine, Freddie’s Food Truck and Kona Ice. There will be a “Rescue Row” where other animal shelters will have booths set up and pets available for adoption.

Tickets can be purchased online. Individual tickets are $10 and family passes are $30. VIP tickets are available for $50. The VIP ticket includes preferred parking, access to the VIP lounge and a 12-ounce insulated MEHS tumbler.

MEHS is still accepting vendors for this event. If you are interested in being a vendor, contact Stephanie Pfaff at (314) 363-4971.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter