Precious Organization teams up with Red Cross for blood drive in Alton

Precious Lee, daughter of Alton Alderwoman Tammy Smith, has sickle cell disease and requires a blood transfusion every five weeks.

A Precious Organization and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, in the Levis Room at the YWCA of Alton, 304 E. 3rd St.

Visit the website to make an appointment.

Those who donate blood from Dec. 19 through Jan. 5 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last. Donors are urged to give to ensure that patients don’t have to worry about the availability of blood this winter.

