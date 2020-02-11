Prenzler endorses Overstreet in Supreme Court primary

Overstreet and Prenzler

Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler has added his name to a growing list of influential conservative Republican leaders to endorse Justice David Overstreet in the GOP primary race for 5th District Illinois Supreme Court Justice.

Prenzler said he is endorsing Overstreet because Overstreet is willing and able to carry on the honorable legacy of Justice Lloyd Karmeier.

“I remember in 2004 when Lloyd Karmeier was elected to the Illinois Supreme Court,” Prenzler said. “It was a historic victory for conservatives. Justice Karmeier has been an intellectual, ethical and conservative force on the Illinois Supreme Court for the past 16 years.”

Prenzler was elected Madison County treasurer for two terms prior to ascending to the County Board chair post following his victory in 2016. Prenzler praised Overstreet for building an impeccable record on ethics and a rock-solid reputation as a conservative, Constitutional constructionist.

“Judge David Overstreet is a man of integrity who's committed to strengthening transparency and public trust in our judicial system. I value his judgment and fairness. I'm proud to endorse him for Illinois Supreme Court justice,” Prenzler said. “There are serious parallels that can be drawn at the state level right now. The citizens of the 5th District have been well-represented by Lloyd Karmeier. Justice Overstreet can be trusted to uphold the rule of law and make judgments based on the letter of the law laid out in the U.S. and Illinois constitutions.”

Overstreet applauded Prenzler for his leadership in changing the political landscape in the Metro East to reflect conservative principles at the County Board level.

“I want to thank Madison County Board Chair Kurt Prenzler for his endorsement,” Overstreet said. “Kurt is an influential and reliable conservative with a strong backing in Madison County. He has been a leader on ethics reform, shrinking the size and weight of government, and saving taxpayers money. I pledge to serve the people of the Metro East and central and southern Illinois with honor and integrity and make judgments based on the plain language provided in the Illinois and U.S. Constitutions.”

Early voting began last week. Mail-in ballots can be requested by contacting your local election authority, in most cases the county clerk. Illinois’ Republican Primary Election Day is March 17.