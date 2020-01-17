Prenzler praises St. Louis Regional Airport for posting meeting information

Prenzler

Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said after years of asking the St. Louis Regional Airport Board to post its agendas and minutes on its website in an effort to be more transparent with the public, as well as comply with the law, the documents are now online.

“This is a huge win for the public,” Prenzler said.

Prenzler said several years ago, he sent letters to appointed boards and commissions informing them of the Illinois Open Meetings Act. The statue (5 ILCS 120/1) states, “It is the public policy of this state that public bodies exist to aid in the conduct of the people’s business and that the people have a right to be informed as to the conduct of their business.”

“I was reminding all board members about their responsibility in being transparent and accountable to the public,” Prenzler said.

The County Board chair, with approval from the County Board, appoints more than 220 individuals to more than 70 boards and commissions across Madison County, including cemetery, drainage and levee, fire, light, sanitary sewer, water, flood prevention districts and more.

“If the public body has a website, it’s required to post minutes and agendas online,” Prenzler said. “The Airport Board did not do this and I’m glad to see they are doing it now.”

He said the county would post, for free, the information of a public body that does not have a website on its website.

“But in this day and age there really is no excuse for not having a website,” Prenzler said.

Under the Open Meetings Act, public bodies are required to post public notices, an annual schedule of meeting dates, agendas and minutes. The Freedom of Information Act requires a public body to post a short summary of its purpose, operating budget, number of employees and information on how to submit a FOIA and contact information for the FOIA officer.

“I believe by doing these things it promotes fiscal responsibility,” he said. “It’s important for people to know that boards should be transparent. These are their tax dollars that are spent, and they have a right to be informed.”

