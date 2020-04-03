Prenzler reminds residents to stay safe by staying home

×

While the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madison County remains low, County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler is reminding residents to do their part by maintaining social distance by staying home to stay safe.

“As the weather gets warmer, we know people are tempted to go outside,” Prenzler said. “However, the fight against coronavirus in one that requires all of us to do our part, by staying home and engaging in social distancing.”

Prenzler took to Facebook on Friday to get the message out.

“We owe it to our neighbors and loved ones to do our part and stay home,” he said. “Your actions help protect essential healthcare workers and first responders.”

Prenzler said people should only go out if they are working, shopping for essentials like groceries or prescription drugs. He said people can go outside to exercise, but they need to practice social distancing by staying 6 feet apart.

“This is a time that we need to take this seriously and everyone’s help is essential in slowing the spread of the virus,” he said. “The coming weeks are going to get more and more difficult as the number of cases and deaths continue to rise. Our community depends on you — saving unnecessary trips saves lives.”

The county released a new logo to remind people to stay home and states “I count on us doing this together. Please use the hashtag #icountonusMadisonCounty when sharing from the county’s Facebook pages.

As of April 2, there had been 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madison County. The county posts a daily update by 3:30 p.m. on both its website, www.co.madison.il.us and various county Facebook pages.

For more information about COVID-19 or for coronavirus resources, visit Madison County Health Department at www.MadisonCHD.org or their Facebook page @MadisonCHD.