Prenzler responds to Daiber's call for ethics investigation

Prenzler

Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler on Wednesday evening responded to County Board chairman candidate Bob Daiber's call for an ethics investigation of him and County Administrator Doug Hulme.

Prenzler statement

"I can’t comment on pending litigation, but I’m disappointed Mr. Daiber would take Phil Chapman’s side in this matter.

Two and a half years ago, I received a complaint from a county employee accusing Phil Chapman of sexual harassment and stalking. That same afternoon, I confronted Chapman, when he showed up at the victim’s office to see her.

County Administrator Doug Hulme and I escorted Chapman out of her building and confronted him in my office.

Chapman admitted that he was trying to pursue a “romantic relationship” with the county employee. Two days later, I asked him to resign from the county board, but he refused.

I then appointed outside counsel to investigate the matter.

I stand by my decisions.

Someone with outdated views on sexual harassment like Daiber should not hold public office — he already cost the county $487,000 to settle a sexual discrimination lawsuit against him.

Mr. Daiber should be asking Phil Chapman to resign, like I have."

Daiber has denied retaliating against a woman who worked in the Madison County Regional Office of Education, where Daiber served as regional superintendent. She filed a federal lawsuit in 2010 and a jury found Daiber retaliated against her after she complained about her pay compared to a male colleage, according to the Chicago Tribune.