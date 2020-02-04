Prenzler seeks to continue levee district’s forward momentum

Prenzler

In anticipation of spring rains, Madison County officials say they hope the Metro East Sanitary District will continue progress to prevent stormwater flooding.

“We can plan, but we can’t control everything, especially the weather,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “We’ve done a good job of managing stormwater during since I appointed new MESD board members in May 2017.”

Prenzler said that with recent changes at MESD, he hopes the new board will continue to make positive decisions that protect residents from flooding. On Jan. 1, a new state law went into effect changing the makeup of the MESD Board of Directors and its executive director.

Previously, the Madison County Board chair appointed three positions and St. Clair appointed two. The new law took one appointment away from Madison County and gave it to Granite City.

On Jan. 21, the MESD board elected new officers, selecting the mayor’s designee as its president. Prenzler’s appointments — Charlie Brinza and Charlotte Dixon — remain on the board.

Prior to May 2017, MESD lost more than $8.5 million within 10 years and the levee system did not meet U.S. Army Corps of Engineers certification for 100-year flood levels.

“Not all the pumps were working and water couldn’t move fast enough from Horseshoe Lake into the Mississippi River,” Prenzler said. “It left residents in Mitchell and Pontoon Beach unprotected from heavy rains and stormwater flooding.”

During the past two-and-half years, Prenzler said MESD made a turnaround by managing the level of Horseshoe Lake; repairing and automating pump stations; ending pollution in the Mississippi River; restoring fiscal integrity; and reducing the tax levy by 5 percent.

“The most robust job growth in Madison County is the American Bottom,” Prenzler said. “We want to protect the investments by taxpayers.”

Board member Eric Foster of Granite City said he hopes that the MESD board will continue to make improvements that will protect homeowners and businesses.

“We’ve come a long way in flood prevention,” Foster said.

He said Mitchell and Pontoon Beach have experienced no serious flooding since 2017 and parts of the levee now meet the Corps certification.

“Former County Board member Helen Hawkins would be proud of our progress,” Prenzler said.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter