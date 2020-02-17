Preparing for the future: Coolidge Junior High hosts Career and Technical Education Fair

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Jerry Bonifield, a precision machining technology instructor at Southwestern Illinois College, talks with a trio of Coolidge Junior High students during the Career and Technical Education Fair on Jan. 16.

Ivette Rios definitely knows what she wants to be when she grows up.

“I want to be a teacher,” the Coolidge Junior High School seventh-grader said.

The Career and Technical Education Fair at the Coolidge gymnasium on Jan. 16 helped Rios and other CJHS students prepare for their future. The all-day fair, sponsored by the Granite City High School industrial technology department, got the students exposed to different careers and opportunities, as well as programs at GCHS and Southwestern Illinois College.

“The earlier they see what their options can be and the opportunities for them, the more it’s going to prepare them to make a decision,” GCHS assistant principal Tim Moran said.

Instructors from the SWIC industrial technology department, the Granite City CEO (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) group and Mid-America Credit Union employees were among the people in attendance at the career fair.

“They wanted to have a career fair for the middle school so they can have a career path from middle school to high school and hopefully go to Southwestern Illinois College and one of our programs here,” said Mark Bosworth, coordinator of SWIC’s precision machining technology program at the Sam Wolf Granite City campus. “We offer a lot of dual credits through Granite City High School so they can start earning up to one to three dual college credit classes that have college credit so they’ll have a head start when they get to SWIC.”

Seventh-grader Makenzie Heintz said she enjoyed her time at the career fair.

“I’m pretty clueless in what I want to do,” she said. “This will help me find what I want to do in the future.”

The SWIC industrial technology department brought plenty of equipment to the career fair, including a 3D printer.

“I want a 3D printer and it’s cool to look at things that you can make and you can actually do it in your junior and senior years in high school,” seventh-grader Abby Knight said.

Bosworth said the career fair is a good place to help the junior high students choose their career path after high school.

“We’re the best-kept secret of all of the programs we have at the Granite City campus with what we have to offer the students,” he said. “There are great-paying jobs after a two-year associate’s degree at SWIC. It’s less than $12,000 for tuition and they make up to $30-40 an hour after that program.”

Rios said her favorite part of the career fair was finding out about SWIC’s early childhood education program.

“I like the learning for the kindergartners and preschoolers because I want to help kids when I grow up,” she said.

