Preschool director joins Zion Lutheran School

Sarah Koch has joined the staff of Zion Lutheran School in Bethalto as the new preschool director.

Founded in 1962, Zion’s preschool is now one of the largest in the area.

“At Zion, we plant the seed of God’s love in children’s hearts,” Koch said. “Then we trust God to help that seed grow in them. I love people and meeting new people. I lead in a positive manner, with clear communication and fresh ideas.”

With more than 16 years of experience, Koch comes to Zion from Christ Lutheran School in Little Rock, Ark. She has also served at Christian schools in Missouri and Illinois and is a native of the St. Louis area. In her new assignment, she will focus on providing quality Christian education for children and their families in Madison County and surrounding areas.

Koch holds a bachelor’s degree from Concordia University in Seward, Neb. She is a teacher commissioned by the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and licensed by the state of Illinois. She is pursuing her master’s degree at Concordia University-Portland. Her area of specialty is early childhood education.

“Zion Lutheran School is excited and blessed to have Sarah join our team,” said Jamie Ott, director of Zion’s School Board. “She is a Christian educator who cares deeply about the job God has entrusted to her. We are looking forward to the insights and experience she will share with our students, teachers, and staff.”

For more information, call (618) 377-5507.

