Presentation to focus on franchising

RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association is partnering with the city of Alton, the village of Godfrey, and the Illinois Small Business Development Center for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to present How to Franchise: Learning More about the Franchise Business Model. The presentation will cover what it means to be a franchise owner, the process of becoming a franchise owner, and the ins-and-outs of franchising.

The presentation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Godfrey Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road in Godfrey.

Franchise specialists Chris Coleman and Ben Terrill of FranNet of St. Louis and Kansas City will discuss typical franchise ownership requirements, myths and realities, industry overview, and more. They will also be answering questions from attendees.

DBJB Enterprises President Doyle Beck, owner of 4 Little Caesars Pizza locations, will also be a presenter at the event. He will talk about his specific knowledge of owning a franchise and what that means to him.

RSVP to alex@growthassociation.com or by calling (618) 467-2280. This event is free to the public.

