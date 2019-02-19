Presentation to focus on recognizing illegal drugs

A free luncheon and presentation designed for employers, school officials, and health insurance professionals is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 8, at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center, Perpetual Help Center Conference Room, 1 Saint Anthony’s Way. A healthy luncheon will be available at 11:30 a.m., with the presentation starting at 11:45 a.m.

K-9 Officer Michael Morelli with the Alton Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit will provide a hands-on drug recognition learning experience, showing what illegal drugs look like. Participants can learn how to avoid accidental harm from exposure to drugs.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons and Public Information Officer Emily Hejna will share updates on the prevalence of drugs in the community and the importance of working together to combat these challenges. Because of the critical nature of this subject matter, this is a program not to be missed by those invested in the community. All are welcome to attend.

Registration is due by March 4. Valet parking is available at the entrance to the adjacent Medical Office Building.

For information, contact Physician Liaison Felecia Huebener at (618) 463-5345 or Felecia.J.Huebener@osfhealthcare.org.

