Pride Inc. and Godfrey team up for sign and landscaping project

× Expand Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick presents a check to Pride, Incorporated’s President, John Keller and VP of Beautification, Karen Wilson.

× Expand 1Rendering of proposed welcome to Godfrey sign

Pride Inc. and the village of Godfrey announced a collaborative effort to provide welcome signs, landscaping, and event placards.

In an effort to identify the business district and main thoroughfare from both U.S. 67 and Illinois 255, Pride Inc. put together a landscape and monument plan that village trustees accepted May 6. The plan supports Godfrey’s strategic plan, and there is hope that with the village taking the first steps in upgrading the look of the business district, other businesses will join in the movement.

Pride Inc. has more than 50 years experience in local beautification. It has been the spearheads of Gordon Moore Park, the Alton Street Tree Program, Bucket Brigade, Pride Eye Awards, State House Circle, and beautification projects in the Riverbend too numerous to list. They follow research studies confirming that visually appealing communities increase property values, attract new businesses, improve community image, reduce crime, and create community attachment.

The Godfrey Signs Project includes a large stone welcome to Godfrey sign at the corner of the Benjamin Godfrey Mansion property at the intersection of Godfrey Road and Lars Hoffman Boulevard. On the opposite side of Lars Hoffman Boulevard, a permanent event sign will be a companion to the welcome sign. It will offer an established location to highlight community events and show others Godfrey is a vibrant community. There will also be a tourism-themed sign at the confluence of U.S. 67 and Godfrey Road. All the signs will use limestone in their designs to continue the theme of the bluffs, nature, parks, and historical buildings.

Owned and operated by Godfrey native Steve Johns, Envisioning Green will be bringing the plans to life, and they have begun the planning and scheduling. Without extended weather delays, work should begin in June.

