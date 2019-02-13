Pride Inc. gives Grandpa Gang the Outstanding Citizens Award

× Expand Photo provided by Rhonda Lewis Members of the Grandpa Gang use a bucket truck to help hang the millions of lights as a part of the annual Christmas Wonderland display at Rock Spring Park in Alton.

Pride Inc. is honoring the Grandpa Gang with its Outstanding Citizens Award for 2018.

The Grandpa Gang, a group of retirees and volunteers, organizes and designs the Christmas Wonderland display at Rock Spring Park each year. Volunteers and the “gang” put up more than three million glistening lights. Proceeds from the attraction’s seasonal revenue are returned to the community in the form of charitable donations.

Every year, Pride Inc. recognizes an individual, group or organization for their dedication to the community with this award.

Pride Inc. is recognizing the group for its dedicated work in Rock Spring Park each year, but especially this past year, when copper robberies set the group back. With the help of the city and local community, the display went on as scheduled. Monica Semnacher, executive director at Pride Inc., said they deserve the recognition for their efforts and dedication to the community and the park.

“They consistently bring fun and joy to the community,” Semnacher said.

The Outstanding Citizens Award and other awards of achievement will be presented at the annual dinner Tuesday, March 12, at the Commons on the Lewis and Clark Community College campus in Godfrey. Tickets are available for purchase online, by mail or over the phone. For more information, call (618) 467-2375 or visit the website.

