Pritzker administration awards $14 million in emergency grants to bars, restaurants, hotels

× Expand davit85 - stock.adobe.com Modern kitchen. Cooks prepare meals on the stove in the kitchen Modern kitchen. Cooks prepare meals on the stove in the kitchen of the restaurant or hotel. The fire in the kitchen

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, in partnership with Accion Serving Illinois and Indiana, awarded $14 million in small grants to more than 700 small bars, restaurants, and hotels.

Some 12,000 businesses applied for funding and grantees were selected via a random lottery conducted by Accion. Bars and restaurants received an average grant of $14,000 while hotels received an average grant of $30,000. The grants can be used to support working capital — like payroll and rent — job training, and technology to support shifts in operations, including increased use of carry-out and delivery.

“While the financial hardships related to this virus have permeated just about every industry, we know that our hospitality businesses have experienced some of the most significant hardships,” Pritzker said. “Funding from the Hospitality Emergency Grant Program will help ease the burdens businesses in every corner of the state are facing and keep their operations up and running.

Awards for the Hospitality Emergency Grant Program were drawn from existing DCEO funds budgeted for tourism promotion, job training, and general operations. More than 450 small bars and restaurants received an average grant of roughly $14,000, while more than 250 small hotels received an average grant of $30,000. Applications were accepted by Accion from March 25 through April 1 and the lottery to select grantees was April 4-7.

“With hospitality businesses among the first hit hard by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, this initiative has delivered much-needed working capital to the smallest of hospitality businesses to allow them to survive and continue to make payroll in the opening weeks of this crisis,” said Erin Guthrie, director of DCEO. “The funds granted through this program will serve as a critical stopgap for these businesses as many of them seek federal assistance.”

The awarded businesses are across the state of Illinois. Approximately one-third of the businesses receiving grants are outside of Cook and the collar counties.

DCEO continues to identify new resources and services for businesses affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including including the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), EIDL Emergency Advance, and the Paycheck Protection programs. A list of resources available to small businesses is on DCEO’s website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter