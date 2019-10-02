Pritzker administration expands child care program

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services announced expanded eligibility and affordability for the Child Care Assistance Program.

Families with income of 200 percent of the federal poverty level or lower will now be able to receive child care assistance through the program, increased from previous eligibility set at 185 percent of the poverty level.

The program also now allows families whose income increases up to 225 percent to remain in the program if they previously qualified at 200 percent or lower. This means a family of three could earn up to $42,660 ($3,555 per month) at their initial application and remain eligible for assistance even if their income increases to $48,000 ($4,000 per month).

“Early childhood care provides a foundation for our children and families to succeed and expanding access to quality care is a core priority for my administration,” Pritzker said. “I’ve been committed to improving early childhood education and care for decades and am so proud to increase our investment in this program to ensure more families can afford the quality care our children deserve.”

Families will also have a three-month graduated phase-out if their income increases above the 225 percent exit level. This means if a family of three’s income exceeds $48,000 (but stays under $63,840), they would still receive 90 days of subsidized child care.

“It’s so important that families know they have options for safe and affordable child care,” IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou said. “Families who previously applied and were denied should revisit our website and check their eligibility again. Reliable child care is necessary for working families, students and young parents, and we want to make it easier for them.”

In addition to eligibility changes, IDHS has been working to promote the Child Care Assistance Program and encourage participation. In August, 131,766 children were enrolled in the program, the highest enrollment number of the last three fiscal years. Since January 2019, enrollment has increased by 14,801 children.

The program recently launched a Facebook page and frequently posts program updates and promotional information.

An easy-to-use Child Care Assistance Program Eligibility Calculator to help families determine their eligibility is available on the IDHS website.

