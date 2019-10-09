Pritzker administration releases five-year economic plan

Pritzker

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity released a five-year plan to create an economy in Illinois the administration says works for everyone. To expand prosperity, the plan is focused on fostering job creation, improving wages, building greater equity, and attracting and supporting businesses.

“Since I took office in January, we’ve already begun making strides toward growing our state’s economy after years of neglect and intransigence,” Pritzker said. “For the first time in nearly two decades, we’ve seen simultaneous strong job growth in every region of the state. Underlying my vision is the fundamental principle of equity. No matter their ZIP code, every Illinoisan deserves economic opportunity. Where in the past sustainable and inclusive economic development has been elusive, instead I am committed to reinvigorating the most important foundational element of Illinois’ economy: our diverse and talented workforce.”

The initiatives outlined in the report lay the foundation for long-term growth by focusing on key growth industries with a broad reach like technology, manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare, and transportation and logistics.

“Illinois already has all of the elements to be a leader in the global economy: a top-tier education system, a talented workforce, and some of the most successful businesses in the world,” said Erin Guthrie, acting director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. “The initiatives outlined in the economic plan will catapult Illinois to become one of the most attractive economies to grow a business, attract talent, and invest in innovation.”

In addition to industry-specific strategies, the economic plan includes initiatives that will help spur investment in communities of color, revitalize downstate communities, attract businesses and retain young talent.

The full plan can be viewed online. To submit questions or comments about the plan, email CEO.EconomicPlan2019@Illinois.gov.

