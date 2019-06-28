Pritzker issues new flood-related disaster proclamation

× Expand photo by Andrew Dobson Flood of 2019

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a new state disaster proclamation for all 36 counties undergoing flood response or recovery activities in Illinois. While some portions of the state have begun recovery operations, there are still several river communities in an active flood fight with river levels in major flood stage.

“For more than three months, Illinois residents have witnessed a seemingly constant wave of storms that have generated significant rainfall, triggering ground and levee saturation and significant river flooding,” Pritzker said. “Life safety continues to be our priority. The state of Illinois will continue to provide the resources necessary to protect lives, save critical infrastructure and help our local governments in their time of need.”

Recently, the governor activated an additional 80 National Guardsmen to bolster flood-fighting efforts in northern Alexander County, along the Mississippi River community of East Cape Girardeau. Officials with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Illinois Department of Transportation have worked hand in hand with local and county officials to ensure critical community lifelines, such as transportation corridors, remain open during this historic flood. However, because of inland flooding, authorities confirm both Illinois 3 and Illinois 146 in the immediate area of East Cape Girardeau are no longer viable, and further precipitation could lead to additional closures limiting the ability to safely self-evacuate.

Deployed state resources to date:

More than 5 million sandbags deployed

38,000 tons of rock distributed

1.2 million tons of sand distributed

More than 3,300 rolls of plastic distributed

More than 1.1 million sandbags filled by IDOC

39 pumps deployed by IDOT

26 pumps deployed by U.S. Army Corp of Engineers

450 linear feet of HESCO barriers installed

1,750 feet of Aquadam deployed

This state disaster proclamation includes the following 36 counties: Adams, Alexander, Brown, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jackson, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Knox, LaSalle, Madison, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Peoria, Pike, Putnam, Randolph, Rock Island, Schuyler, Scott, St. Clair, Tazewell, Union, Whiteside, and Woodford.

Information related to the current flood event, flood safety and recovery is available on the Ready Illinois website.

