Pritzker requests federal disaster declaration

With the state’s disaster assessment concluded, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has officially requested a federal disaster declaration be issued for Illinois because of devastating floods that began in February.

In his request, Pritzker requested individual assistance for 22 counties and public assistance for 32 counties. If approved, a federal disaster declaration would help local governments, residents and businesses apply for grants and loans to assist with flood-related expenses and losses.

Counties included in the public assistance request are Adams, Alexander, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Greene, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jackson, Jersey, Knox, LaSalle, Lee, Madison, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Peoria, Pike, Randolph, Rock Island, Schuyler, Scott, St. Clair, Stephenson, Tazewell, Union, Whiteside and Winnebago.

Counties included in the individual assistance and U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans request are Adams, Alexander, Calhoun, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jackson, Jersey, Knox, Madison, Mercer, Monroe, Peoria, Pike, Randolph, Rock Island, Stephenson, Union, Whiteside, Winnebago and Woodford.

“For more than 150 consecutive days, historic and unprecedented spring floods and severe storms plagued communities across our state, and first responders did an incredible job protecting life and property,” Pritzker said. “However, seven families experienced the ultimate tragedy when their loved ones perished due to this natural disaster. This flood tore children from their homes, severely restricted key transportation lifelines and decimated local economies — and it may take years for some communities to fully recover. I respectfully request the full resources of the federal government be brought to bear in response to this emergency. Our communities deserve every opportunity to rebuild, and be even stronger and more resilient than before.”

To support this request for a federal disaster declaration, documentation was included from the recent joint damage assessment, conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Small Business Administration and affected communities. This assessment illustrated the devastating effects of this flood event:

More than $69 million in direct losses, including $8.2 million in losses for individuals and $61 million in losses for units of state, county and local governments. This does not include the millions in other economic impacts, such as lost wages to individuals, lost revenue for businesses, and lost tax revenues for affected governments.

More than 1,000 miles of roads and bridges were damaged or left inaccessible, affecting some of the most vulnerable populations. Many still are. This disruption forced residents to travel up to two hours to receive healthcare or necessities like groceries.

More than 1,400 homes and 2.1 million people were affected by this flood event. Of that, 42 homes were destroyed, 178 sustained major damage, 419 were listed as having minor damage and another 708 were impacted by rising floodwaters.

An SBA Survey Team identified 76 businesses and nonprofits with major impacts from this disaster and 217 with minor impacts, which directly impacts the amount of tax revenue available for affected communities to devote to recovery, making federal assistance all the more necessary.

Illinois has not received a federal disaster declaration since 2013. The Stafford Act outlines that the state must meet or exceed $19 million in damages to qualify for a federal disaster declaration. While the ultimate decision on Illinois receiving federal funds lies with Washington, the Pritzker administration will work tirelessly to ensure the state’s communities get all resources available to recover.

Additional information about the state’s storm response efforts is available at Ready.Illinois.gov.

Congressional delegation supports disaster declaration

The entire Illinois congressional delegation sent a letter to President Donald Trump supporting Pritzker’s request for federal assistance.

“Many communities experienced power outages, road closures, and significant damage to homes and businesses,” the members wrote in a letter to President Trump. “More than 1,694 homes and businesses sustained major damage as a result of this serious flooding. The economic impact on the region as a result of businesses and residences being damaged is severe.”

The letter was signed by the entire Illinois congressional delegation: U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, and U.S. Reps. Bobby Rush, Robin Kelly, Dan Lipinski, Chuy Garcia, Mike Quigley, Sean Casten, Danny Davis, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Jan Schakowsky, Brad Schneider, Bill Foster, Mike Bost, Rodney Davis, Lauren Underwood, John Shimkus, Adam Kinzinger, Cheri Bustos, and Darin LaHood.

