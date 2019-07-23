Pritzker requests federal review of flood damage assessments

× Expand photo by Andrew Dobson Flood of 2019

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday formally requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist with damage assessments in 30 Illinois counties devastated by extensive river flooding dating back to as early as February. The assessments, which will begin July 29, will provide the documentation necessary to support a request for federal assistance. This joint damage assessment will include personnel from FEMA, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Officials will review damage to homes, businesses, roads, levees and other critical infrastructure items.

“Local damage assessments have identified countless homes, businesses and roads that were heavily damaged or destroyed during this historic flood,” Pritzker said. “It is clear that the road to recovery will be difficult and that the impact of this disaster will be felt for years to come. This administration will work hand in hand with our state and federal partners to ensure Illinois rebuilds stronger and more resilient.”

Joint damage assessments will take place in LaSalle, Carroll, Whiteside, Rock Island, Mercer, Henderson, Knox, Henry, Pike, Morgan, Woodford, Calhoun, Madison, Monroe, Bureau, Hancock, Adams, Peoria, Fulton, Schuyler, Cass, Scott, Tazewell, Greene, Jersey, St. Clair, Randolph, Jackson, Union and Alexander counties. Because of the extensive geographic region and ongoing flood fight impeding key transportation thoroughfares, this process is expected to last several weeks.

The State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield, at the direction of the governor, has been activated for more than 150 days in order to expedite any state assistance or resource requests from local governments as they fight to protect their communities from rising floodwaters. Additionally, a gubernatorial disaster proclamation covers 36 counties in Illinois, spanning the Illinois and Mississippi rivers region.

For updates on the flood operation, visit the Ready Illinois website.

