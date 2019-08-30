Pritzker requests FEMA extension to evaluate flash flooding damage in Granite City

× Expand photo submitted by Eric Pomeroy Courtney Lane Court at 6:30 a.m.

In response to severe storms and flooding Aug. 12 in Granite City, Gov. J,B. Pritzker formally requested an extension from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the state to request a federal disaster declaration.

In his request, the governor stated preliminary data suggests more than 700 homes are believed to have been affected by this storm, and a thorough survey of this magnitude will take time. For this reason, the governor requested a 30-day extension to submit the necessary documentation supporting a request for a federal disaster declaration.

The National Weather Service indicates a slow-moving thunderstorm produced anywhere between seven to nine inches of rainfall on the Granite City area on Aug. 12. Meteorologists confirm that given the already saturated ground conditions, there was nowhere for the heavy rain to go but into local creeks, streams and low-lying areas.

“Just as Madison County was beginning to recover from a historic flood, severe flash flooding delivered another setback to the residents and first responders in this community,” Pritzker said. “This administration remains steadfast in its commitment to working with our state and federal partners to ensure all of our communities have the resources they need to recover.”

Next week, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency will dispatch a team to assist Granite City emergency management officials as they continue their initial damage assessment. Once that initial damage assessment is complete, the data will be submitted to the IEMA to determine the next course of action.

